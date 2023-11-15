BREAKING

Rother establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
The New Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The New Inn German Street, Winchelsea, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 94 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 81 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.