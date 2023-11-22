Rother establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Mermaid, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Mermaid Mermaid Street, Rye, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 94 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.