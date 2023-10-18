Rother house prices dropped slightly in August

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.1%, in Rother in August, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 2.7% annual decline.

The average Rother house price in August was £371,213, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% decrease on July.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.1%, and Rother was lower than the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Rother fell by £10,000 – putting the area 58th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Oxford, where property prices increased on average by 6.8%, to £508,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hastings lost 10.4% of their value, giving an average price of £261,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Rother spent an average of £288,900 on their property – £9,300 less than a year ago, but £50,600 more than in August 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £415,000 on average in August – 43.7% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Rother in August – they dropped 0.7% in price, to £196,867 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.2% monthly; down 2.2% annually; £589,188 average

up 0.2% monthly; down 2.2% annually; £589,188 average Semi-detached: up 0.3% monthly; down 1.9% annually; £370,875 average

up 0.3% monthly; down 1.9% annually; £370,875 average Terraced: down 0% monthly; down 3.6% annually; £302,009 average

How do property prices in Rother compare?

Buyers paid 5.6% less than the average price in the South East (£393,000) in August for a property in Rother. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £706,000 on average, and 1.9 times the price as in Rother. Elmbridge properties cost 2.8 times the price as homes in Southampton (£249,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).

Factfile

Average property price in August

Rother: £371,213

The South East:£393,417

UK: £291,044

Annual change to August

Rother: -2.7%

The South East: -0.6%

UK: +0.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East