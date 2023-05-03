Rother restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST
Tillingham Estate Ltd (Restaurant), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Dew Farm Dew Lane, Peasmarsh, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on April 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.