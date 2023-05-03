Edit Account-Sign Out
Rother restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Tillingham Estate Ltd (Restaurant), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Dew Farm Dew Lane, Peasmarsh, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on April 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 205 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.