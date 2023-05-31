Rother restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chapman's of Rye, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Simmons Quay Rock Channel, Rye, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 207 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.