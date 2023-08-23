Rother restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
M & A Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club Ltd Egerton Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 208 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.