Rother restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Birkdale Playcentre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.