Rother restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bexhill Town Football Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Clubhouse Polegrove Brockley Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 218 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.