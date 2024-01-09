Rother restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
LJ's Food on the Move, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bexhill Conservative Association 6a Amherst Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on December 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.