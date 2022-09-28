Rother restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Café Sorrento, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 50-52 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.