Rother restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tea Beside the Orchard, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Farm Shop, Windmill Orchard, Main Road, Icklesham was given the score after assessment on September 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.