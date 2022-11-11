Rother restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 40 London Road, Hurst Green, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 202 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 156 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.