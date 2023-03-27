Rother restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
The Old Town Tea Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Church Street, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 201 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.