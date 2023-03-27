Edit Account-Sign Out
Rother restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Old Town Tea Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Church Street, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 201 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.