Rother restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Chargrill Cabin, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Marina Cafe Marina Old Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.