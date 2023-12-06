Rother restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Cove in Fairlight, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 53 Waites Lane, Fairlight, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 217 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.