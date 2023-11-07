Rother restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lime Kiln Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Rye Harbour Discovery Centre Rye Harbour Road, Rye, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 215 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.