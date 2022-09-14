Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Gurkha Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 33 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 204 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.