Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Sobremesa Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 46 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 203 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.