Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 09:45 BST
Trattoria Italiana, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 68 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.