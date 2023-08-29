Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chilli Tree Asia Cuisine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 King Offa Way, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 208 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.