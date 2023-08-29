BREAKING
Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Chilli Tree Asia Cuisine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 King Offa Way, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 208 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.