Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Lounge Bexhill LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 160 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.