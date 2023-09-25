Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Calvers Neighbourhood Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Rocksalt-On-Sea 29 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 213 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.