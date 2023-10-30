Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Peking Garden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 Village Mews, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 215 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.