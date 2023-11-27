BREAKING

Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
Sackville Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Sackville Apartments De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.