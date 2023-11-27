Rother restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sackville Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Sackville Apartments De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.