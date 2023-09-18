Rother road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 11.48am September 13 to 5pm September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Swiftsden, temporary traffic lights for South East Water emergency works.

• A259, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Guestling Green, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am September 4 to 5pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr road, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

• A259, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Ickelsham Koi to Buckswood School, temporary traffic signals for vegetation works.

• A21, from 9.30am September 28 to 3.30pm September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatlington, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common roundabout to Broad Oak lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Monks Walk to Stocksgreen Farmhouse, temporary traffic signals for vegetation works.