Rother road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 11.35am September 9 to 5pm September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Both directions Maddoms Wood Farm, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Road to Fishmarket Road, temporary traffic Lights for UK Power Networks works.

• A21, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Coopers Corner to Silverhill, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Scotney Castle to Kilndown, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9am September 14 to 7pm September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Guestling Thorn to Icklesham, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9am September 14 to 7pm September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Rye to Icklesham, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9am September 15 to 7pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Both directions Icklesham, temporary traffic lights for Trooli.

• A259, from 9am September 15 to 7pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Both directions Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Rye Harbour Road to Wish Street, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8am September 19 to 5pm September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Winchelsea Road, Bachelors Bump, Coghurst to Rye, temporary traffic Lights for UKPN works.

• A259, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Skinners Roundabout (A268) to Old London Road (B2093), carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway's network and local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Little Common road to Combe Valley Way, traffic signals for electrical works.