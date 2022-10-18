Rother road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 9.30am October 17 to 3.30pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, New Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A21, from 9.30am September 27 to 3.30pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Both directions B2089 and Park Lane, two-way TTL's for tree removal on behalf of UKPN and living forest.

• A259, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 Both Directions Skinners Roundabout (A268) to Old London Road (B2093), carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway's network and local authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 7pm October 18 to 4am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Chandler Road to Knebworth Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A21, from 10am to 2pm on October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Park Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT.

• A21, from 8pm October 19 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Kent Street northbound and southbound, Crazy Lane to new England Lane, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, temporary traffic signals for Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brenzett roundabout to Skinners roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A21, from 8pm October 24 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Icklesham, carriageway closure for road marking works.

• A259, from 10am October 26 to 2pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rock channel to shipyard lane, traffic signals for drainage.

• A21, from 8am to 4pm on October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Whatling Road to Pack Lane, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

Advertisement Hide Ad