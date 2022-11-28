Rother road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm October 24 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8am October 17 2022 to 5pm February 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn road, Bexhill, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 7.30am November 28 to 5pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water.

• A259, from 9am November 28 to 4pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road to Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Flimwell to Hurst Green, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm November 29 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Station Road to Hurst Green, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks works.

• A21, from 8pm November 30 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Paygate Road to Whydown Hill, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

• A259, from 8pm December 1 to 4am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Butchers Lane to Guestling Thorn, traffic signals for signage works.

• A259, from 8pm December 5 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Monkbretton Bridge to Camber Road, traffic signals for inspection works.

• A259, from 8pm December 7 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Roundabout to Broadoak, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm December 7 to 4am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Fishmarket Road to New Road, traffic signals for drainage works.

