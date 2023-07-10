Rother road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Rother's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 9.30am June 30 to 3.30pm July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Kent street, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Woodmans Green Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9am to 4.30pm on July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, temporary traffic lights for East Sussex County Council works.

• A21, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Johns Cross to Northbridge street, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 6pm July 24 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, traffic signals for surface works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.