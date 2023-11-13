Rother road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Rother's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 8am November 7 to 8pm November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.

• A259, from 12.34pm September 22 to 11.59pm November 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions Glynne Gap to Pevensey, traffic signals for emergency works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A21, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Moat Lane to Westfield lane, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 10am to 2pm on November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill Footway only for Trooli works.

• A259, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre.

• A259, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Glynde Gap to A269 Dorset Road, traffic signals for electrical works.