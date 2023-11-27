Rother road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 2.47pm November 16 to 5pm November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Road, Emergency traffic signals for SGN.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A21, from 9.30am November 30 to 3.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for Gigaclear works.

• A259, from 9.30am November 30 to 2.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions North Lane to Broad Street, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9am December 4 to 7pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Fishmarket Road, junction New Road Rye, temporary traffic lights for UKPN works.

• A259, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for Open Fibre Networks.

• A259, from 10am to 2pm on December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill , Footway only for Trooli works.