Rother road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 4am July 29 to 4pm August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions New Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A21, from 9.30am August 1 to 3.30pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Hurst Green, Stop/Go traffic management for litter clearance on behalf of Rother District Council.

• A259, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road to King Offa Way, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea road to Fishmarkey road, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, London Road to Flimwell, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Rye Road to Fishmarket road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Westfield Lane to Kent Street, temporary traffic signals for litter picking on the verges.

• A259, from 8pm August 4 to 11.59pm August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Roundabout, Lane closure for BT works.

• A21, from 9.30am August 8 to 3.30pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Hastings, Stop/Go traffic management for Litter clearance for Rother District Council.

• A21, from 10pm August 8 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Kent Street northbound and southbound, Bluemans Lane to Moat Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT Openreach works.