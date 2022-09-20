Rother road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 9am September 15 to 7pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Both directions Icklesham, temporary traffic lights for Trooli.

• A259, from 9am September 15 to 7pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Both directions Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Trooli.

• A21, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Coopers Corner to Silverhill, traffic signals for maintenance works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 Both Directions Skinners Roundabout (A268) to Old London Road (B2093), carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway's network and local authority network.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Bexhill to Pevensey, Multi Way signals for Electrical works.

• A259, from 8am September 26 to 5pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Little Common road to Combe Valley Way, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 9.30am September 27 to 3.30pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Both directions B2089 and Park Lane, two-way TTL's for tree removal on behalf of UKPN and living forest.

• A259, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, White Hall avenue to Little Common roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common roundabout to Broadoak lane, carriageway closure for maintenance works.