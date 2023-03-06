Rother road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 7am January 26 to 5pm April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Westfield Lane to Moat Lane, traffic signals for verge repairs.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 10am March 6 to 3.30pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Camber Road, Rye to Sea Road Winchelsea lane closure with traffic signals for inspection/survey.

• A21, from 8pm March 6 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Bodiam Road to Silver Farm, traffic signals for structure maintenance.

• A259, from 8pm March 7 to 4am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr Road to Bexhill Road, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

• A21, from 8pm March 8 to 4am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Lamberhurst to Stone Cross, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm March 14 to 4am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Road to King Offa Way, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

• A259, from 7pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye eastbound and westbound, at Kettle of Fish roundabout, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A259, from 11pm March 18 to 4am March 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Brenzett to Camber Road, carriageway closure for Network Rail works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 7am March 20 to 7pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.