Rother road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm March 27 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8am April 24 to 6pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, stop go traffic management and traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.

• A21, from 9pm April 24 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Robertsbridge, traffic signals for survey works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, temporary traffic signals for Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, traffic signals for surface works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Silverhill, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 7pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Village Close to Churchill Avenue, traffic signals for surface works.

