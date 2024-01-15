Rother road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 7pm December 11 2023 to 6am January 20 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, traffic signals for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8am January 15 to 6pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A21, from 10am January 15 to 3pm January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell to Coopers Corner, traffic signals for maintenance work.

• A21, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell to Swiftsden, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Winchelsea Lodge to Rectory Lane, traffic signals for grass cutting works.

• A21, from 10pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Stonecrouch to Flimwell, slip road closure for sign works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell to Swiftsden, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A21, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Northbridge Roundabout to Silver Hill, traffic signals for maintenance work.

• A259, from 8am January 17 to 6pm January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Woodmans Green Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 eastbound and westbound, Woodmans Green Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8am January 22 to 6pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Ebdens Hill, traffic signals for barrier works.

• A21, from 9.30am January 29 to 3.30pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Moat Lane to Westfield lane, temporary traffic lights for Park Holidays Ltd works.

• A21, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions St Johns, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.