Rother road closures: almost two dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Rother's motorists will have 21 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for survey works.

• A259, from 5.06pm February 14 to 7pm February 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions Sea Road to Strand Hill, temporary signals for Southern Water.

• A259, from 8pm February 15 to 8pm February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Butchers lane to Church lane, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A259, from 9.30am February 12 to 4pm March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

• A21, from 8pm February 6 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Johns Cross, Lane closure for communication works.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guildford to Brenzett, traffic signals for white lining works.

• A259, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

• A259, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, South Undercliff, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye Harbour Rd to Strand Hill, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Station Road to Silver Hill, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, traffic signals for carriageway works.

• A21, from 10pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Westfield lane to junction road, traffic signals to sign works.

• A259, from 7am February 26 to 7pm March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Thorn, Multiway traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm February 26 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, temporary traffic signals for Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm February 26 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm February 27 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Fishmarket to Cambar Road, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8am March 3 to 6pm March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Road, temporary traffic signals for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions Dorset Rd junction, Lane closures for maintenance works.