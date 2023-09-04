Rother road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A259, from midnight, August 29 to 11.59pm September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Guestling Thorne, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 6pm July 24 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Guestling Green, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Kings Avenue to Camber road, traffic signals for inspections.

• A259, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr road, lane closure for maintenance works.