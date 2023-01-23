Rother road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 9am January 25 to 4pm February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 9.30am January 30 to 4pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Roundabout to London Road, diversion only for East Sussex County Council works.

• A259, from 8pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Back Lane to A259 Workhouse Lane, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 7pm to 11pm on February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road, temporary traffic Lights for DFT works.