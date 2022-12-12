Rother road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm October 24 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8am October 17 2022 to 5pm February 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn road, Bexhill, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 11pm December 15 to 5.30am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 Both directions Camber Lane to Brenzett, carriageway closure for network rail, diversion via local authority Network.

• A21, from 10am to 2pm on December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatlington Road to Vinehall Farm, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

