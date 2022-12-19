Rother road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Rother's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A21, from 8.46am December 12 to 11.59pm December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Ashdene Texaco garage, temporary traffic lights for South East water emergency works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8am October 17 2022 to 5pm February 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn road, Bexhill, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A21, from 10am to 2pm on December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatlington Road to Vinehall Farm, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9pm December 21 to 6am December 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 bothdirections Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic signals for Southern water.

Advertisement Hide Ad