Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm June 19 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Coopers Corner to Hurst Green, traffic signals for carriageway works.

• A21, from 9.30am June 21 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, traffic lights for drop kerb installation.

• A21, from midnight, June 19 to midnight, July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Crazy Lane and B2244, Temp two-way traffic signals for UK Power Networks Installation of new 11kv High Voltage cable.

• A21, from midnight, June 19 to 11.59pm July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whydown Hill, diversion only for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Woodmans Green Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Guestling Thorn, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Road, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatlington, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Kent street, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.