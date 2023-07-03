Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 9.30am June 21 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, traffic lights for drop kerb installation.

• A21, from midnight, June 19 to 11.59pm July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whydown Hill, diversion only for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 9.30am June 30 to 3.30pm July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 7am July 3 to 7pm July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Fishmarket Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 9am to 3.30pm on July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rectory Lane, temporary traffic lights for EE ltd works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Guestling Thorn, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Road, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm July 7 to 4am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Fishmarket Road to New Road, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatlington, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Vinehall Street, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Kent street, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Woodmans Green Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9am to 4.30pm on July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, temporary traffic lights for East Sussex County Council works.

• A21, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Johns Cross to Northbridge street, carriageway closure for surface works.

