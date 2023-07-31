Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 6pm July 24 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 7am July 31 to 5pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.

• A259, from 9am July 31 to 6pm August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Roberts Hill, temporary traffic lights Trooli Ltd works.

• A259, from 7am August 1 to 7pm August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, New Road to Harbour Road, Footway closure for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm August 1 to 5am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Parsonage to Monks Walk, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Vinehall Street, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Rye road to North lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A259, from 9am August 14 to 11.59pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 9.30am August 14 to 4pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, New road to Sea road, traffic signals for maintenance works.