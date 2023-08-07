Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 7am July 31 to 5pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.

• A259, from 6pm July 24 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A259, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Icklesham, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9am August 14 to 11.59pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 9.30am August 14 to 4pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, New road to Sea road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 14 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Parsonage to Monks Walk, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee roundabout to A259 Little common road, carriageway and traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions London Road to Dorset Road, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Friars Hill to Chapel lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.