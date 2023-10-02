Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8.20am September 25 to 8pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Road, temporary traffic lights Southern Water emergency works.

• A259, from 12.34pm September 22 to 11.59pm October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions Glynne Gap to Pevensey, traffic signals for emergency works.

• A259, from 8am September 4 to 5pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A21, from 9.30am to 4pm on October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Silverhill, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Pevensey to Sovereign View, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common roundabout to Broad Oak lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 7am October 5 to 7pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Harbour Road to Sea Road, Footway only for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 7am October 5 to 7pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, New Road to Harbour Road, Footway closure for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Knebworth Road to Broadoak Lane, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 4pm on October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9am October 9 to 11.59pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 7pm October 9 to 5am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Sutherland Avenue to Warwick Road, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Glyne Roundaboout, Lane closures for roadmarkings.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.