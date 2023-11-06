Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Rother's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8am September 4 to 5pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 9.30am November 6 to 3.30pm November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rectory Lane, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Penland Road to Glastonbury Drive, traffic signals for tree works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Kent Street, traffic signals for BT.

• A259, from 9.30am to 4pm on November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, South Undercliff, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions road closure Kettle o'Fish roundabout and Camber road, Road closure for Rye bonfire Pageant.

• A21, from 10am to 1pm on November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, temporary traffic lights for Salehurst and Robertsbridge Parish Council Remembrance parade.

• A259, from 10.45am to 11.45am on November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 Little common roundabout, road closure, for remembrance Sunday procession.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Moat Lane to Westfield lane, traffic signals for electrical works.