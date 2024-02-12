Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Rother's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Scotney Castle roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 11.39am February 6 to 8pm February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Tanyard Lane, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water emergency works.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

• A21, from 8pm February 6 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Johns Cross, Lane closure for communication works.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 9.30am February 12 to 4pm March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.

• A21, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for survey works.

• A259, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions King Offa Way, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

• A259, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, South Undercliff, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Station Road to Silver Hill, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 10pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Westfield lane to junction road, traffic signals to sign works.

• A259, from 7am February 26 to 7pm March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Thorn, Multiway traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm February 26 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, temporary traffic signals for Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm February 26 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common road, traffic signals for maintenance works.