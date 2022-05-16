Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Rother's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from midnight, May 15 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Marley Lane to Whatlington Road, diversion route for off Network closure of Marley Lane Battle for Network Rail.

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 10am May 16 to 3pm May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Winchelsea Road eastbound and westbound, Friars Hill to Mill Lane, temporary traffic signals for survey works.

• A259, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Brooklands road to Little Common roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Dorset Road to Glyne Ascent, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

• A21, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Whydown Hill northbound and southbound, Crazy land to New England Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Flimwell to Lamberhurst, temporary traffic signals for sign works.

• A259, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Belle Hill to Sutherland Avenue, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 9.30am May 18 to 3.30pm May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Icklesham eastbound and westbound, Broad Street to Watermill Lane, temporary traffic signals for Southern Water.

• A259, from 7pm May 18 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Winchelsea Road, portable signal work for Trooli.

• A259, from 7pm May 18 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road Rye, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A259, from 7pm May 18 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Fishmarket Road Rye, Priority working signs for Trooli.

• A259, from 10pm May 19 to 5am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey roundabout to Little Common rounabout, temporary traffic signals for local authority litter clearance.

• A259, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, B2095 to Brooklands road, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 7pm May 24 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Strand Quay Winchelsea Road Rye, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A21, from 9.30am May 25 to 3.30pm May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Hurst Gree to Battle, temporary traffic signals for tree clearance works.

• A259, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Winchelsea Road to Sea Road, Rye, temporary traffic signals for litter picking.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound and northbound, Flimwell to A229 Merriments Lane Coopers Corner, diversion Route for off network closure of Hawkhurst Road for works by Openreach.