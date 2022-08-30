Rother road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rother's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 11.30am August 26 to 11.59pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Merriment Lane to Station Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 7pm August 30 to 7am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, diversion for East Sussex.

• A259, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, East Stream Hooe, temporary traffic signals for drainage renewal works.

• A259, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Rye Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Roundabout to Stone Underbridge, Portable traffic signals for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Barnhorn Road Bexhill, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm to 11.59pm on September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Bexhill Sutherland Ave to West Down Road, Multi-way traffic lights BT reinstatement works.

• A259, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Road to Fishmarket Road, temporary traffic Lights for UK Power Networks works.

• A259, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common roundabout to Broadoak lane, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 10pm September 7 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Bluemans lane to Moat Lane, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 7pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye Wish Street Roundabout, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Coopers Corner to Silverhill, traffic signals for maintenance works.